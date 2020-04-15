1,611 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.73. 33,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $82.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

