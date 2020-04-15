157,616 Shares in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Purchased by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 157,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ingredion by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Ingredion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 40,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,682. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.