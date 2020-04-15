1,089 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Acquired by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. 109,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,676. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

