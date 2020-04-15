-$0.90 EPS Expected for Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.90) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($0.98). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.43) to ($3.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($4.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 492.27% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%.

Several research firms have commented on ZYME. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other news, Director Troy Cox acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,403,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,241,000 after buying an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $73,499,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 557,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after buying an additional 399,993 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 156,088 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYME traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $36.05. 168,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.47. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

