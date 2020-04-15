$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NiSource’s earnings. NiSource posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NiSource will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NiSource.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth $1,376,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NiSource by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 471,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NiSource by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 72,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,612,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NI traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 241,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NiSource has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NiSource (NI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.