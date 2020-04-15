$0.72 EPS Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.81. Pfizer posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,108,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,881,598. The stock has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.2% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.