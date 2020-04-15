-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.75). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 303.98% and a net margin of 40.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LXRX shares. ValuEngine cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 131,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,552. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

