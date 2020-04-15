-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.68). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,451,000 after purchasing an additional 438,462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 55,436 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,098,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGTA stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $7.52. 3,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.03. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.91.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

