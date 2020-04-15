$0.46 EPS Expected for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Newmont Goldcorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmont Goldcorp.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,980,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $174,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,635,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,071,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,525,000 after buying an additional 107,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $378,296,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.