-$0.45 EPS Expected for LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LG Display’s earnings. LG Display reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 462.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LG Display will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LG Display.

LPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LPL traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. 200,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,574. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

