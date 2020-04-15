$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,938,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,699,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,649,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 5,286,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067,430. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.