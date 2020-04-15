$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 964.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,075,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,309,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,945. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

