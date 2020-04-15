$0.31 EPS Expected for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,964,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. 25,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,342. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

