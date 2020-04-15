$0.26 EPS Expected for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compass Diversified.

CODI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 2,500 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 55,566 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $866,829.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 217,578 shares of company stock worth $3,502,835 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,072,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CODI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.59. 317,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,108. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

