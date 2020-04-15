$0.23 EPS Expected for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.25. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. UBS Group upped their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,571,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,287,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,170,000 after buying an additional 3,174,964 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,908,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,924 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,236,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,900,576. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.41%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.