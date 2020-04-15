$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.78. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.