$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.21. Kronos Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kronos Worldwide.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.01 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.03%. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham acquired 5,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRO. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

KRO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. 258,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,060. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.00.

Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

