$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Consolidated Water posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 17.70%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. 3,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,079. The stock has a market cap of $223.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.40. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In other news, Director Richard Finlay acquired 5,445 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $78,353.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,380.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $162,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

