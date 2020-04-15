$0.08 EPS Expected for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Commscope reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commscope.

Get Commscope alerts:

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COMM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Commscope from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 123,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,624. Commscope has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 15,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Commscope by 3,542.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Commscope by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commscope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.