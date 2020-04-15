$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.16. Kraton reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.00 million. Kraton had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

KRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Kraton from $24.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of KRA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,287. The stock has a market cap of $294.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kraton has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,769,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 413,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200,270 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,016,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 163,838 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 349,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 158,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 145,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

