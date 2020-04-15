-$0.05 EPS Expected for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.01. Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Bodine acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

