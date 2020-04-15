-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. BioLife Solutions reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

In related news, CRO James Mathers sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $29,645.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,542.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $265,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,153. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,632. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $195.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.47. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

