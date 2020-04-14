zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.88 ($120.78).

ZO1 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of ETR:ZO1 traded up €5.70 ($6.63) during trading on Thursday, hitting €104.60 ($121.63). 17,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a 1-year low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a 1-year high of €126.80 ($147.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €96.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61. The firm has a market cap of $706.81 million and a P/E ratio of -61.89.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

