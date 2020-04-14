Zippie Market Capitalization Achieves $300,384.99 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Zippie token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. Zippie has a market cap of $300,384.99 and $36.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zippie has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.04 or 0.02764454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00226071 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Zippie

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

