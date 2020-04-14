Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 7.9% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 329.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 36.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 60.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,107. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.45.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

