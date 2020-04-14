Zacks: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 130 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
NYSE:WTM traded down $39.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $904.80. 17,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $921.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,057.65. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $629.21 and a 52 week high of $1,168.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.55.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.
In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.