Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yeti (NYSE:YETI) to “Buy”

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, December 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Yeti in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of YETI traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.69. 129,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Yeti has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.91.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yeti will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $36,383,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,475,384 shares of company stock valued at $397,456,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yeti by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,628 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,317,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Yeti by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,439,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after buying an additional 197,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 227,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 97,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

