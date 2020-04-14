Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking services. The Company offers deposit services, loan services, bill services, settlement services, credit card, international, online banking, and other related services. Woori Financial Group Inc. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Woori Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Woori Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

WF stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 1,961.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

