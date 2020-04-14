Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $121.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Varian continues to gain from its core Oncology Systems segment, which saw solid overseas growth, especially in EMEA and China. In fact, management foresees tremendous opportunities in China owing to the recent tariff exclusions. Gross orders surged in the quarter. Management is optimistic about the recently-closed acquisitions of CyberHeart, Cancer Treatment Services International, Endocare and Alicon. Expansion in gross margin is an added positive. Varian retained its outlook for fiscal 2020. On the flip side, the Proton Solutions unit was weak in the quarter. Moreover, Varian saw some softness in orders in Japan. Economic stagnation due to coronavirus outbreak has been another dampener. Reflective of these, the stock has underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Varian exited the fiscal first quarter on a weak note.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $150.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,650 shares of company stock worth $5,245,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

