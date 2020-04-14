Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

TUFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of TUFN opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.00 million and a PE ratio of -6.95.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,893,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,078,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 95,280 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

