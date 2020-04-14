Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Second Sight Medical Products in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ EYES opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 994.14% and a negative return on equity of 183.76%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

