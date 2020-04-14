Zacks Investment Research Upgrades R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

RCM has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.40.

R1 RCM stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.99, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.46.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,708,440.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $199,703.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

