Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Get MRI Interventions alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MRI Interventions in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

CLPT opened at $3.71 on Friday. MRI Interventions has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.33.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter.

About MRI Interventions

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRI Interventions (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRI Interventions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRI Interventions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.