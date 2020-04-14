Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

ANIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Aegis began coverage on ITUS in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

ANIX stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. ITUS has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).

In other ITUS news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About ITUS

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

