Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $33.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.52.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

