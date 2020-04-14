Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

CYGIY stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. CYBERAGENT INC/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

