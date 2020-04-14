Zacks Investment Research Upgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CIO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded City Office REIT from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point downgraded City Office REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James downgraded City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.08.

City Office REIT stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.04. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.15%. Equities analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

In related news, COO Gregory Tylee acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,944. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,038.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $342,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 1,599.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.