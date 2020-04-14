Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Buy

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $3.80 to $2.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 33,849,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,776,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $736,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.