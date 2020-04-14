Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $274.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. ASML has a 1 year low of $186.31 and a 1 year high of $319.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,772,000 after buying an additional 388,387 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,366,000 after purchasing an additional 507,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in ASML by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 482,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ASML by 1,571.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

