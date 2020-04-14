Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Buy

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASC. ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NYSE ASC traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. 174,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,207. The company has a market capitalization of $170.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

