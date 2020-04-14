Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) to Buy

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

ATEYY traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.66. 5,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advantest has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $58.96.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

