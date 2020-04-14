Zacks Investment Research Lowers NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS NMHLY opened at $0.71 on Friday. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

