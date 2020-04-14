Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

Mimecast stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.82, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $581,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572,317 shares in the company, valued at $47,216,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,348 shares of company stock worth $4,177,800. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

