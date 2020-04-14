Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

KLIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.80.

KLIC stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. Analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 228,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

