Zacks Investment Research Lowers GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.44.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $372.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.95.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. Research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $36,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 326,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,450 shares of company stock worth $406,121 over the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 425,891 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 340,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

