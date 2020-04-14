Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.79 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 1,416.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

