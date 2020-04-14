Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNRL. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brigham Minerals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.57.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $23.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.87%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

In other news, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,812 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,260,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,647,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 890,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 452,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

