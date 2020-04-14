Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

BWFG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $15.34 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

