Zacks Investment Research Lowers ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) to Sell

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANZBY. Credit Suisse Group raised ANZ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ANZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ANZ from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. 297,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. ANZ has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $20.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

