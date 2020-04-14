Zacks Investment Research Lowers Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) to Hold

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 53,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,876. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20.

In other Air Industries Group news, Director Michael N. Taglich acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 91,880 shares of company stock worth $104,111.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Air Industries Group by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 290,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 139,773 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

